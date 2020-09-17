It’s up to your to vote for the best in Central Queensland. Parenting VOTE NOW: Best child care centre and educator in CQ Timothy Cox Timothy Cox Full Profile Login to follow 17th Sep 2020 5:00 PM Premium Content Subscriber only 0 THERE are many options to choose from when selecting a child care centre in Central Queensland. We received hundreds of responses after asking for your pick of best centre and for your favourite individual educator, and we have broken the poll into those two parts. Now, it's up to you to vote for the best in Central Queensland. Voting will close on Monday, September 21 at midday. Reader poll VOTE NOW: Central Queensland's best childcare centre Allies Early Learning Centre Elfin House Kalka Kids Family Daycare Rockhampton Grammar School Early Learning Centre Little Zebra Rockhampton My School Childcare & Kindergarten Gracemere Goodstart Early Learning Archer Street Childcare Toni's Family Daycare City Child Care Centre Kallahra Child Care Centre Le Smileys Child Care Centre Coastal Kids C&K Ngundanoo Imbabee Genius Childcare Norman Gardens Natural Wonders Early Learning Vote View Results Reader poll VOTE NOW: Central Queensland's best childcare educator Maddie, Allies Early Learning Centre Stacie, Allies Early Learning Centre Bec, Allies Early Learning Centre Ardina, Allies Early Learning Centre Kyle Yorston, Allies Early Learning Centre Gabby Laidlaw, Elfin House Lesley Wright, Kalka Kids Family Daycare Anita, Little Zebra Jazz, Little Zebra Tyneille Bass, My School Childcare & Kindergarten Anita Thomasson, Little Zebra Rianna Walters, Gracemere Goodstart Early Learning Leash Edwards, Rockhampton Grammar School Early Learning Centre Toni McFarlane, Toni's Family Daycare Rhianna Ogilvie, Le Smileys Child Care Centre Bridie Weier, Allies Early Learning Centre Leash Edwards, Rockhampton Grammar School Early Learning Centre Melissa Gill, Rockhampton Grammar School Early Learning Centre Amanda Muggeridge, Rockhampton Grammar School Early Learning Centre Hannah Gleeson, Rockhampton Grammar School Early Learning Centre Ashton Tiegs, Natural Wonders Early Learning Lysha McHugh, Natural Wonders Early Learning Christine Harvey, Little Zebra Lana Lacey, Little Zebra Emily Hill, Natural Wonders Early Learning Amy Farmer, City Child Care Centre Vote View Results 0 child care Read More Login to follow vote now Read More Login to follow child care vote now Subscriber Exclusives Premium Content WATCH LIVE: CBSQ seniors Hillcrest v Ipswich Grammar Basketball WATCH NOW: The first day of The Champion Basketball School of Queensland will be livestreamed right here. Live now is Hillcrest v Ipswich Grammar. Premium Content REPLAY: Kirwin's historic Phil Hall Cup win against PBC Rugby League It's been a historic day for Kirwin SHS as they take home their second consecutive State Cup win. Rewatch the entire Phil Hall Cup grand final here. Premium Content $750,000 promise for Rocky’s Gymnastic and Trampoline Club News The election promises are coming thick and fast with the Victoria Park Gymnastic and Trampoline Club the latest potential beneficiary. 17th Sep 2020 5:01 PM Premium Content The tasty way you can help combat online trolling Food & Entertainment Ice cream lovers are being called upon to overindulge in the sweet stuff in a bid to stamp out online bullying. 17th Sep 2020 5:00 PM Premium Content ‘I just want him back’: Family mourns ‘top bloke’ News Stepdaughter of alleged Warwick murder victim reveals her heartache following the shocking death of a man she adored. 17th Sep 2020 4:52 PM Premium Content State school principal charged with 35 offences Crime A Queensland state school principal has been charged with 35 serious criminal offences, including fraud and misconduct. 17th Sep 2020 4:29 PM