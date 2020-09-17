Menu
It’s up to your to vote for the best in Central Queensland.
Parenting

VOTE NOW: Best child care centre and educator in CQ

Timothy Cox
17th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
THERE are many options to choose from when selecting a child care centre in Central Queensland.

We received hundreds of responses after asking for your pick of best centre and for your favourite individual educator, and we have broken the poll into those two parts.

Now, it's up to you to vote for the best in Central Queensland.

Voting will close on Monday, September 21 at midday.

VOTE NOW: Central Queensland's best childcare centre

VOTE NOW: Central Queensland's best childcare educator

