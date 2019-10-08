Menu
VOTE NOW: Help us find the best childcare educators and centres in Central Queensland
VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
8th Oct 2019 1:45 PM
Subscriber only

WHEN choosing a childcare centre, it's important to trust the educators who will be looking after your precious little ones every day.

After asking for your pick of the bunch, we were inundated with responses, with hundreds of people nominating their favourite childcare educator.

There are some centres in CQ with so many wonderful educators people couldn't nominate just one person, so we have broken the poll into two parts - the best child care educator and best child care centre.

Now, it's up to you to vote for the best in Central Queensland.

We will announce the winner of both categories next week.

Voting will close on Sunday at midnight.

Don't forget to vote for the best centre.

Who is CQ's best childcare educator?

