VOTE NOW: Is the Keppel Kraken safe for kids?

Safety concerns have been raised in relation to the Keppel Kraken on the Yeppoon foreshore. File photo (before social distancing).

THE public will be asked to provide input about child safety concerns at a popular tourism drawcard at Yeppoon.

In July, Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland got backing from his fellow councillors for the authority to prepare a business case for increased safety measures at the facility.

The council was investigating the merits of installing cushioning on all concrete surfaces of the Keppel Kraken that have sharp edges in wet areas.

One councillor even suggested removing a "dangerous" piece of equipment permanently.

The Kraken is a free-to-access water play feature on the Yeppoon foreshore but Mayor Ireland was not convinced that it was as safe as it could be.

Following the decision to prepare a business case, the council's acting CEO Brett Bacon asked for a report to be presented to a council briefing session.

That report included options to remove the concrete columns at the Kraken and replace them with park furniture, a garden bed, or additional water features.

The report also documented the number of recorded injuries at the Kraken, and included a risk assessment of the attraction's individual components.

At the monthly meeting in August, councillors were presented with an officer's recommendation to proceed with community consultation on the matter.

Before a vote on that was conducted, Cr Adam Belot asked if the information that was provided to councillors at the briefing session would be made available to the public as part of the community consultation process.

He was given an assurance it would be.

"Once we resolve to go to community engagement, our officers will simplify the material that we provided to councillors in the briefing session," Livingstone's executive director of infrastructure Michael Kriedemann said.

"There were, from memory, about six different options.

"So we will put forward to the community those options with some of the commentary around each of the pros and cons.

"And we'll allow the community to debate that and provide some feedback to us, and we'll bring that back to the council."

Cr Tanya Lynch asked the meeting whether costings would be provided during community consultation.

Mr Kriedemann said to have a "full and honest" debate with the community, that information would have to be provided.

Cr Nigel Hutton requested that Kraken patronage numbers also be provided as part of the process.

Councillors resolved to proceed with community consultation.

FOOTNOTE: The Morning Bulletin poll is not part of Livingstone Shire Council's community consultation process.

