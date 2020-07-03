VOTE NOW: Search for CQ’s best cakemaker

Vote now to decide the top 10 finalists in our search for CQ's best cakemaker.

Vote now to decide the top 10 finalists in our search for CQ's best cakemaker.

NOMINATIONS flooded in after we asked you to name Central Queensland's best cakemaker.

The response to our Facebook page was amazing and it is clear we have some incredibly talented and creative home bakers and skilled pastry chefs in our region.

We have put together a field of 38 nominees who are in the running for the title.

Vote below to help us narrow down the field to the top 10 finalists.

The poll will remain open over the weekend until 10am on Monday.