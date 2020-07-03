Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Vote now to decide the top 10 finalists in our search for CQ's best cakemaker.
Vote now to decide the top 10 finalists in our search for CQ's best cakemaker.
News

VOTE NOW: Search for CQ’s best cakemaker

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOMINATIONS flooded in after we asked you to name Central Queensland's best cakemaker.

The response to our Facebook page was amazing and it is clear we have some incredibly talented and creative home bakers and skilled pastry chefs in our region.

We have put together a field of 38 nominees who are in the running for the title.

Vote below to help us narrow down the field to the top 10 finalists.

The poll will remain open over the weekend until 10am on Monday.

Reader poll

Who is CQ's best cakemaker?

View Results
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        UPDATE: Man in hospital after snakebite

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man in hospital after snakebite

        Breaking The snake reportedly struck the man on one of his arms.

        FISHING FRIDAY: Blue salmon come out in cooler weather

        premium_icon FISHING FRIDAY: Blue salmon come out in cooler weather

        Fishing In the cooler months they school up and hit plenty of places along the coast.

        Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 10

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential: Number 10

        News “When you see what’s happening in other parts of the world and see the challenges...