Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Vote in our Best CQ Dance Teacher poll
Vote in our Best CQ Dance Teacher poll
Community

VOTE NOW: Search for CQ’s best dance teacher

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
1st Dec 2020 5:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NOMINATIONS flooded in after we asked The Morning Bulletin's readers to name Central Queensland's best dance teacher.

The response to our Facebook page was amazing and it was clear that dance teachers were an important influence in the lives of CQ children and adults.

We have put together a field of 25 nominees who are in the running for the title.

Vote below to have your favourite dance teacher named the best in the region.

The poll will remain open until midday on Saturday, December 5.

Reader poll

Who is the best dance teacher in Rockhampton and Cap Coast?

View Results
capricorn school of dance dance classes dance studio dance teacher epic dance studios morning bulletin online poll tmbcommunity vote now
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Large bushfire reignites south of Rocky

        Premium Content BREAKING: Large bushfire reignites south of Rocky

        Breaking The blaze reportedly intensified after jumping containment lines this evening.

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:59 PM
        Huge line-up of New Years events to see out 2020

        Premium Content Huge line-up of New Years events to see out 2020

        Family Fun Events includes country races, a party at The Goat, NYE on the riverbank and...

        • 1st Dec 2020 4:29 PM
        Adani reveals major change in leadership

        Premium Content Adani reveals major change in leadership

        Business This follows news the current country head and CEO is moving on to lead new...

        • 1st Dec 2020 4:23 PM
        Vehicles collide metres from major Rocky hospital

        Premium Content Vehicles collide metres from major Rocky hospital

        Breaking One patient has since been transported to hospital - located just one block away.