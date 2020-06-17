Menu
VOTE NOW: You can vote in The Morning Bulletin poll to decide who should be crowned CQ’s hardest-working sports volunteer.
VOTE NOW: Search for hardest-working sports volunteer

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
17th Jun 2020 10:57 AM
WE issued the call and you have answered.

The Morning Bulletin is looking for Central Queensland’s hardest-working sports volunteer.

We wanted to acknowledge the efforts of those who give so selflessly to their chosen club or code.

We called for nominations and have now compiled a list of 16 inspiring individuals who are in the running for the title.

You have until Friday 4pm to cast your vote.

The nominees are:

Tony Newman (Gracemere Bulls/Rockhampton Junior Cricket)

Sharyn Richardson (Cap Coast Football Club)

Jean Conrad (Delwood Tennis Club)

Jeff Ballinger (Colts Rugby Union Club)

Clayton Rowland (Frenchville Junior Football Club)

Eden Neill-Ballantine (Rockhampton Softball)

Geoff Bloomfield (Colts Rugby Union Club)

John Crawford (Frenchville Pioneers Junior Rugby Union Club)

Sophie Paterson (Rockhampton Junior Tenpin Bowling Association)

Trudy Landsberg (Frenchville Netball Club)

Kathryn Barwick (Norths Knights Junior Rugby League)

Denise Edwards (Rockhampton Touch)

Will Short (CQ Capras)

Sheryl Preston (Outlaws Softball Club)

Ashley Gowlett (Frenchville Pioneers Rugby Union Club)

Steve Anderson (Frenchville Pioneers Rugby Union Club)

