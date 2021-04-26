VOTE NOW: Search for Rocky and Cap Coast’s cutest dog

From labradors to border collies, dachshunds to Jack russells and many more in between, there sure are some adorable dogs in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast regions.

When we put the call out for readers to submit photos of their cute pooches, we were overwhelmed with nominations.

With more than 250 cute dogs in the running, it is now time to get voting to help find the most adorable.

Due to the volume of nominations, the 10 dogs with the most votes by midday Thursday will go into a final poll.

Click through the gallery to vote for the dog you think is the cutest.