VOTE NOW: Search is on for CQ’s best pub meal

A parmy is always a popular choice at the pub. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

FROM the relaxed, country atmosphere of The Caves Country Pub to digging into a delicious meal by the water at the Pine Beach Hotel, when it comes to a top pub meal, Central Queensland residents are spoiled for choice.

To narrow down the pubs offering the best meals in the region, we put the call out on social media for nominations and were blown away by the response.

After trawling through upwards of 80 nominations, we've compiled a poll with the venue's nominated.

Now we need your help to crown the venue with the best pub meal in the Rockhampton, Capricorn Coast and surrounding regions.

Cast your vote in our online poll by midday Saturday to crown the winner.