VOTE NOW: Search to crown CQ’s hottest car

Pam McKay
30th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
From classic beauties to ultra-modern machines, Central Queensland drivers certainly have a love affair with decking out their vehicles.

Dozens of motoring enthusiasts have nominated their vehicles in The Morning Bulletin's competition to crown the hottest car in Central Queensland.

It comes as Rockhampton prepares to welcomes thousands of people to its street for the first ever Rockynats event over the Easter long weekend.

Vote now to crown CQ hottest car. Voting closes at midday Friday, with the winner to feature in a special story about what makes their pride and joy so special.

Which is CQ's hottest car?

