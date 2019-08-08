VOTE NOW: The race to be CQ's best PT set for a photo finish

QUEST FOR BEST: As we draw close to naming CQ's best personal trainer, Vai Tanoi of Vaiceps Training is putting in a strong showing.

MUSCLES are straining and sweat is flying as the competition heats up in the race to be CQ's best personal trainer.

With voting set to close at lunchtime Saturday, ETS Compound's Shaun Arnold is currently clinging to a slender lead, but he's got strong competition hot in pursuit.

Last week, The Morning Bulletin put a call out on Facebook to find the best PT in the region, and was overwhelmed with 500 nominations for PT's based in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gladstone, Blackwater, Springsure and even Theodore.

With the list narrowed down to a top 10 and voting now underway, Vai Tanoi of Vaiceps Training, Chucky Saelow of Create & Conquer Fitness (Rockhampton) and Michael Marlow of Mountain Man Fitness are all snapping at the heels of Mr Arnold.

Currently coming second, quiet achiever Mr Tanoi from Vaiceps Training was thrust into the limelight by strong community support.

He was born in Samoa, grew up in New Zealand, and learnt his craft in Brisbane, before moving to Rocky in 2015 to set up his personal training business based out of World Gym on East St.

"I have a weird principle, I don't like voting, don't like personal glory, I'm more about being humble," he said.

"But this is a great opportunity to expose my business and other PT businesses."

Mr Tanoi currently has about 45 clients on the books, putting them through their paces in 55-60 sessions weekly.

His people-focus and support for the community is what he believes sets him apart from the competition.

Over the years, he's conducted charity boot camps for organisations including the Cancer Council, Royal Flying Doctors Service and Rockhampton Regional Council.

"I do challenges, educate people and I don't promote fasting," he said.

"We eat real food. You should see my meal plan, you'll be shocked to see there's some food in there like banana bread and pizza, but they are more healthy options that they make at home."

"I'm more about lifestyle, it's all about balance, and I get great results."

Looking through Vaiceps Training's before and after client body transformation photo gallery on Facebook, it's hard to disagree.

