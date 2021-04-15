Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Support the bakeries in your local area. Source: News Corp Australia
Support the bakeries in your local area. Source: News Corp Australia
Lifestyle

VOTE NOW: Best Bakery in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast

Lachlan Berlin
by and Matt Preston and Lachlan Berlin
15th Apr 2021 5:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MATT Preston put the call out for the Best Bakery in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast and the local knowledge has been pouring in.

Below is our list of finalists and now it's up to you, our food savvy readers, to help us decide who's the best in the business.

 

The poll closes at 8am on Thursday, April 22. You must be a digital subscriber to vote in our 'Best of' poll. Only one vote per subscriber will be recorded. The winner will be notified on Thursday, April 22.

Happy voting!

View Survey

 

Originally published as VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast

More Stories

best bakery rockhampton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Six future Mt Morgan water solutions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Six future Mt Morgan water solutions

        News The Rockhampton Regional Council has revealed six potential solutions for the drought-stricken town. Here is what has been proposed.

        Partner’s temper leads to drink-drive charge

        Premium Content Partner’s temper leads to drink-drive charge

        Crime A drink-driver claimed she chose to drink to get away from her partner who had a...

        DNA links painter to old pizza crime

        Premium Content DNA links painter to old pizza crime

        Crime A man who smashed a pizza shop glass door six years ago has finally been ordered to...

        Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

        Premium Content Mega-sale for Central Queensland Vinnies

        News After a surge of donations during the COVID pandemic, Central Queensland Vinnies...