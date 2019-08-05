Menu
This is Ariya She is 5 months old and finding her voice she is always so happy and full of life Jaydee Dahl
News

VOTE NOW: Who is Central Queensland's best dressed baby?

Maddelin McCosker
by
5th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST week, we asked you to decide which baby in CQ had the cheekiest grin and this week we are asking you to decide which bub is CQ's best dressed.

With 74 gorgeous little humans to chose from, it won't be an easy task.

Vote in the poll below*.

Photo Gallery Poll

Which bub is Central Queesland's best dressed?

Vote in this poll

*You have three votes.

* The poll closes at midnight on Tuesday

* The app doesn't support the poll, you will need to vote through the website (VOTE HERE)

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Poll: Which bub is Central Queesland's best dressed?
best dressed bub best of cq cq's best dressed baby tmbnews tmbpoll
