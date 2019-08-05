VOTE NOW: Who is Central Queensland's best dressed baby?

This is Ariya She is 5 months old and finding her voice she is always so happy and full of life

This is Ariya She is 5 months old and finding her voice she is always so happy and full of life Jaydee Dahl

LAST week, we asked you to decide which baby in CQ had the cheekiest grin and this week we are asking you to decide which bub is CQ's best dressed.

With 74 gorgeous little humans to chose from, it won't be an easy task.

Vote in the poll below*.

*You have three votes.

* The poll closes at midnight on Tuesday

* The app doesn't support the poll, you will need to vote through the website (VOTE HERE)