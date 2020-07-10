Menu
Elaina Claire Ricks is one of 50 bubs who feature in The Morning Bulletin’s Cutest Bubs poll. Picture: Contributed
VOTE NOW: Who is Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast’s cutest bub?

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
10th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
WHEN The Morning Bulletin put out the call to find Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast's cutest bub, we were inundated with photos from proud parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles.

There were simply too many to feature in just one poll, so today we feature 50 of the region's Cutest Bubs.

We plan to feature to spread as much baby love as possible and, in the coming weeks, will run other categories, including Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast's Miracle Bubs and Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast's Most Stylish Bubs.

To vote in this poll, simply click on the baby below to find the gallery and vote for the baby you think is the cutest.

Vote now for Rockhampton's cutest bub of 2020

The most popular entries in each category will then be included in the ultimate vote for Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast's Cutest Bub for 2020.

This poll will close at noon on Monday.

    Heaviest rain for months due

