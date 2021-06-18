Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Vote for the bartender that makes your favourite drinks.
Vote for the bartender that makes your favourite drinks.
Lifestyle

VOTE NOW: Best Bartender in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast

Timothy Cox
by and Matt Preston
18th Jun 2021 7:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MATT Preston put the call out for the Best Bartender in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast and the local knowledge has been pouring in.

We now have the finalists and now it's up to you, our savvy readers, to help us decide who's the best in the business.

To vote in this poll, you will need to be a local subscriber and activate your Courier-Mail subscription.

To activate your complimentary access to the Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Click here and follow the prompts

Go to My Profile and log in
Go to My Rewards
Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

Then just go to this story on the Courier Mail story to vote

The poll closes at 8am on Thursday, June 24. You must be a digital subscriber to vote in our 'Best of' poll. One only vote per subscriber will be recorded. The winner will be notified on Thursday, June 24.

Happy voting!

 

Originally published as VOTE NOW: Who is the Best Bartender in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast

More Stories

bar delicious matt preston rockhampton

Just In

    Crime boss shot dead in CBD

    Crime boss shot dead in CBD
    • 18th Jun 2021 6:59 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Doctor performs nearly 60 sight-restoring surgeries in Rocky

        Premium Content Doctor performs nearly 60 sight-restoring surgeries in Rocky

        Community The work is part of a program meant to reduce surgical wait time for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

        Fears bum-breathing turtles could be threatened by CSG water

        Premium Content Fears bum-breathing turtles could be threatened by CSG water

        News Environmental groups have slammed a gas company for its plans to release untreated...

        Letters to the ed: Bring Nades, Priya and their girls home

        Premium Content Letters to the ed: Bring Nades, Priya and their girls home

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Call for info about injured dog found near Rocky

        Call for info about injured dog found near Rocky

        News The female cross breed was spotted in the area over five days and has a fractured...