Which dentist do you trust most with your pearly whites?
Business

VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

Jack Evans
3rd Dec 2019 3:00 PM
WE have put the call out on social media for Central Queensland's best dentist and the nominations are in.

Here are the dentists you trust the most with your pearly whites.

Be sure to let them know you appreciate their good work by voting for them in the poll below.

----

Dr Columb O'Reilly - O'Reilly Dental

----

Dr Sandie Earl - Sandie Earl Dental

----

Dr Han Jin Suk - Gracemere Dental

----

Dr Greg Moore - Frenchville Dentist

----

Dr Miles Goudie - Regal Dental

----

Dr Narelle Eckersly - Private practice

----

Dr Carl Daniels - Bolsover Dental Practice

----

Dr Russell Woods - Emu Dental

----

Dr David Woods - Emu Dental

----

Dr Bronte Alexander - Emu dental

----

Dr Jeff Watson - Bolsover Dental Practice

----

Dr Simone Hilton Wilson - O'Reilly Dental

----

Dr John Christensen - Keppel Dental


----

Dr Ben Forrest - Bolsover Dental Practice

----

Dr Samantha Dobe - Dilleen Dental Practice

----

Dr Matthew Littleton - Capricornia Dental Centre

----

Voting closes on December 6.

