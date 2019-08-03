VOTE NOW: Who is the best personal trainer in CQ?

Shaun Arnold has opened a new gym in Denison St.

YESTERDAY we asked for nominations to help us find Central Queensland's best personal trainer.

Overnight, we received nearly 500 nominations for PT's all over the region.

PT's from Rocky, Yeppoon, Blackwater, Springsure and even Theodore were put forward.

We have now compiled all the votes into the top 10 list where you can vote to crown CQ's best personal trainer.

The poll will be open until Monday night, so be sure to vote for you favourite.

Here's the top 10, vote for your favourite below.

Reader poll Who is the best personal trainer in Central Queensland? Shaun Arnold - ETS Compound (Rockhampton)

Vai Tanoi - Vaiceps Training (Rockhampton)

Stephen Sarg Batty - Sargent-HP (Rockhampton)

Daniel Simmons - ChoZen One (Rockhampton)

Joshua Johnstone - Empowered Lifestyle and Coaching (Rockhampton)

Chucky Saelow - Create&ConquerFitness/World Gym (Rockhampton)

Jo Richards - Jo's Gym (Rockhampton)

Nicole Perrin - Yeppoon Jungle Gym (Yeppoon)

Heidi Shoecraft - Active U Fitness (Theodore)

Michael Marlow - Mountain Man Fitness (Rockhampton) Vote View Results

** If you are viewing the poll through the app, you will be unable to vote. In order to submit a vote you will need to access the poll from the website.**