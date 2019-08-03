Menu
VOTE NOW: Who is the best personal trainer in CQ?

3rd Aug 2019 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:30 PM
YESTERDAY we asked for nominations to help us find Central Queensland's best personal trainer.

Overnight, we received nearly 500 nominations for PT's all over the region.

PT's from Rocky, Yeppoon, Blackwater, Springsure and even Theodore were put forward.

We have now compiled all the votes into the top 10 list where you can vote to crown CQ's best personal trainer.

The poll will be open until Monday night, so be sure to vote for you favourite.

Here's the top 10, vote for your favourite below.

Who is the best personal trainer in Central Queensland?

** If you are viewing the poll through the app, you will be unable to vote. In order to submit a vote you will need to access the poll from the website.**

