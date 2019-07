At nine-months-old, little Luke is already a big fan of cuddles and Eskimo kisses.

At nine-months-old, little Luke is already a big fan of cuddles and Eskimo kisses. Ruth Tracey

WHEN The Morning Bulletin asked for our readers to send in photos of their adorable little bundles of joy, we were not prepared for the overwhelming response.

Over 1000 comments and more than 280 pictures later we decided to split the poll up into categories to spread as much baby love as possible.

Today's poll will fine CQ's Cheekiest Smile, so please vote and share the poll so all your friends and family can get involved, too.