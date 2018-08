12/04/2018 Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Loy Yang power plant after announcing a scheme to convert Coal to Hydrogen.Picture David Geraghty / The Australian.

12/04/2018 Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Loy Yang power plant after announcing a scheme to convert Coal to Hydrogen.Picture David Geraghty / The Australian. David Geraghty

SUPPORT for a Malcolm Turnbull-led Coalition is falling apart as speculation swirls around a possible leadership challenge by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, a new poll reveals.

The Coalition's primary vote has dropped from 39 to 33 in just a month, according to the latest Fairfax/Ipsos poll published on Sunday night.

Labor leads the Coalition 55 per cent to 45 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.