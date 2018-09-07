VOTE: Time to aim arrow at your favourite bachie finalist
WE HAVE our Top 20 Bachelor and Bachelorette nominations - now it's up to you!
At last, The Morning Bulletin readers can vote for their favourite male and female nominees profiled over the past 10 days.
Our two highest rated male and female candidates will then be treated to a romantic meal at The Boathouse to the value of $250 to see if the sparks of love catch fire.
We were literally inundated with entries from people in CQ looking for love.
It was a tough time for our voting panel having to narrow down the scores of entries to our Top 20 finalists.
IT'S TIME TO VOTE!
In the below polls, vote for your favourite bachelor and favourite bachelorette.
Note: People in the same work office/with the same IP address should vote on a separate mobile device to make their choice count.
BACHELORS:
Who is your favourite bachelor?
BACHELORETTES:
Who is your favourite bachelorette?
Voting closes next Wednesday at midnight- get sharing!
Here's a look at our top 20 before you place your vote.
OUR 10 BACHELORS:
1. Charles Grevell
2. Harley Bartlett
3. Joel Munns
4. Beau Schmidt
5. Nathan Tinney
6. Zach Cheyne
7. Kelly Tansey
8. Killean Kavanagh
9. Ed Barrett
10. Dwayne Parsons
OUR 10 BACHELORETTES:
1. Allyson Ramsay
2. Tyler Roberts
3. Chenae Hertick
4. Clare Tilley
5. Jordan Stanley
6. Kristin O'Sing
7. Kylie Ramsay
8. Sara Graffunder
9. Simone Stokes
10. Taylah Welsh