VOTE: Time to aim arrow at your favourite bachie finalist

WE HAVE our Top 20 Bachelor and Bachelorette nominations - now it's up to you!

At last, The Morning Bulletin readers can vote for their favourite male and female nominees profiled over the past 10 days.

Our two highest rated male and female candidates will then be treated to a romantic meal at The Boathouse to the value of $250 to see if the sparks of love catch fire.

We were literally inundated with entries from people in CQ looking for love.

It was a tough time for our voting panel having to narrow down the scores of entries to our Top 20 finalists.

IT'S TIME TO VOTE!

In the below polls, vote for your favourite bachelor and favourite bachelorette.

Note: People in the same work office/with the same IP address should vote on a separate mobile device to make their choice count.

BACHELORS:

BACHELORETTES:

Voting closes next Wednesday at midnight- get sharing!

Here's a look at our top 20 before you place your vote.

OUR 10 BACHELORS:

1. Charles Grevell

Charles Grevell Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT CHARLES**

2. Harley Bartlett

Harley Bartlett Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT HARLEY**

3. Joel Munns

Joel Munns Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT JOEL**

4. Beau Schmidt

Beau Schmidt. Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT BEAU**

5. Nathan Tinney

Nathan Tinney Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT NATE**

6. Zach Cheyne

Zach Cheyne Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT ZACH**

7. Kelly Tansey

Kelly Tansey Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT KELLY**

8. Killean Kavanagh

Kilean Kavanagh Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT KILLEAN**

9. Ed Barrett

Ed Barrett Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT ED**

10. Dwayne Parsons

Dwayne Parsons Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT DWAYNE (right)**

OUR 10 BACHELORETTES:

1. Allyson Ramsay

Allyson Ramsay Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT ALLYSON**

2. Tyler Roberts

Tyler Roberts Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT TYLER**

3. Chenae Hertick

Chanae Hetrick Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT CHENAE**

4. Clare Tilley

Clare Tilley Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT CLARE**

5. Jordan Stanley

Jordan Stanley Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT JORDAN**

6. Kristin O'Sing

Kristin O'Sing Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT KRISTIN**

7. Kylie Ramsay

Kylie Ramsay Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT KYLIE**

8. Sara Graffunder

Sara Graffunder Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT SARA**

9. Simone Stokes

Simone Stokes Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT SIMONE**

10. Taylah Welsh

Taylah Welsh Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT TAYLAH**