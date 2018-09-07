Menu
VOTE: Time to aim arrow at your favourite bachie finalist

7th Sep 2018 4:20 PM

WE HAVE our Top 20 Bachelor and Bachelorette nominations - now it's up to you!

At last, The Morning Bulletin readers can vote for their favourite male and female nominees profiled over the past 10 days.

Our two highest rated male and female candidates will then be treated to a romantic meal at The Boathouse to the value of $250 to see if the sparks of love catch fire.

We were literally inundated with entries from people in CQ looking for love.

It was a tough time for our voting panel having to narrow down the scores of entries to our Top 20 finalists.

IT'S TIME TO VOTE!

In the below polls, vote for your favourite bachelor and favourite bachelorette.

Note: People in the same work office/with the same IP address should vote on a separate mobile device to make their choice count.

BACHELORS:

Photo Gallery Poll

Who is your favourite bachelor?

Vote in this poll

BACHELORETTES:

Photo Gallery Poll

Who is your favourite bachelorette?

Vote in this poll

Voting closes next Wednesday at midnight- get sharing!

Here's a look at our top 20 before you place your vote.

OUR 10 BACHELORS:

1. Charles Grevell

 

Charles Grevell
Charles Grevell Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT CHARLES**

2. Harley Bartlett

 

Harley Bartlett
Harley Bartlett Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT HARLEY**

3. Joel Munns

 

Joel Munns
Joel Munns Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT JOEL**

4. Beau Schmidt

 

Beau Schmidt.
Beau Schmidt. Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT BEAU**

5. Nathan Tinney

 

Nathan Tinney
Nathan Tinney Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT NATE**

6. Zach Cheyne

 

Zach Cheyne
Zach Cheyne Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT ZACH**

7. Kelly Tansey

 

Kelly Tansey
Kelly Tansey Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT KELLY**

8. Killean Kavanagh

 

Kilean Kavanagh
Kilean Kavanagh Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT KILLEAN**

9. Ed Barrett

 

Ed Barrett
Ed Barrett Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT ED**

10. Dwayne Parsons

 

Dwayne Parsons
Dwayne Parsons Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT DWAYNE (right)**

OUR 10 BACHELORETTES:

1. Allyson Ramsay

 

Allyson Ramsay
Allyson Ramsay Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT ALLYSON**

2. Tyler Roberts

 

Tyler Roberts
Tyler Roberts Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT TYLER**

3. Chenae Hertick

 

Chanae Hetrick
Chanae Hetrick Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT CHENAE**

4. Clare Tilley

 

Clare Tilley
Clare Tilley Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT CLARE**

5. Jordan Stanley

 

Jordan Stanley
Jordan Stanley Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT JORDAN**

6. Kristin O'Sing

 

Kristin O'Sing
Kristin O'Sing Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT KRISTIN**

7. Kylie Ramsay

 

Kylie Ramsay
Kylie Ramsay Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT KYLIE**

8. Sara Graffunder

 

Sara Graffunder
Sara Graffunder Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT SARA**

9. Simone Stokes

 

Simone Stokes
Simone Stokes Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT SIMONE**

10. Taylah Welsh

 

Taylah Welsh
Taylah Welsh Contributed

**READ MORE ABOUT TAYLAH**

