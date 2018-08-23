Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE: Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton (top left) and Treasurer Scott Morrison (top right) will vie to replace Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (below).
LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE: Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton (top left) and Treasurer Scott Morrison (top right) will vie to replace Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (below). SAM MOOY
Politics

VOTE: Who do you think will be Australia's next PM?

Leighton Smith
by
23rd Aug 2018 1:51 PM

THE Prime Ministerial reign of Malcolm Turnbull now appears to be all but over.

Have your say on who should be the next person to take the reigns of the Liberal Party and become Australia's next Prime Minister - our 30th.

Reader poll

Who do you think the Liberals will vote in as Prime Minister?

View Results

After a difficult morning where Mr Turnbull faced a mass exodus of 13 of his ministers and adjourned the House of Representatives until September 10, he called a press conference revealing he would not stand as a candidate in the leadership ballot if a spill motion (requiring 43 signatures) was carried against him.

"I will treat that as a vote of no confidence and I will not stand as a candidate in the ballot," he said.

He said once he received that - if it existed - he would call a meeting at midday tomorrow.

There are two obvious challengers to the the throne, Peter Dutton and Scott Morrison, but it would not be surprising if other challengers were to enter the race.

The Morning Bulletin will be following events closely and will keep you updated on events as they transpire.

READ: Capricornia MP says Tony Abbott is out for revenge

READ: Battle for Prime Minister addressed by CQ's politicians

 

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Treasurer Scott Morrison and Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Treasurer Scott Morrison and Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, February 7, 2018. MICK TSIKAS
julie bishop malcolm turnbull peter dutton scott morrison tmbpolitics tony abbott
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Yeppoon man charged with arson for CQ house fire

    premium_icon Yeppoon man charged with arson for CQ house fire

    Crime A 44-year-old man will face court this afternoon for a house fire on August 19.

    • 23rd Aug 2018 1:10 PM
    Capricornia MP says Tony Abbott is out for revenge

    premium_icon Capricornia MP says Tony Abbott is out for revenge

    News Michelle Landry blames the current leadership crisis on Tony Abbott

    CQ mum's fight to help daughter with rare disease

    premium_icon CQ mum's fight to help daughter with rare disease

    News DOCTORS told Ms Bowen to 'google' the disease because of its rarity

    Specialising in family law proves business success

    premium_icon Specialising in family law proves business success

    Business Phelan Family Law reflects on a year in business

    Local Partners