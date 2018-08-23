VOTE: Who do you think will be Australia's next PM?

LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE: Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton (top left) and Treasurer Scott Morrison (top right) will vie to replace Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (below).

LEADERSHIP CHALLENGE: Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton (top left) and Treasurer Scott Morrison (top right) will vie to replace Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (below). SAM MOOY

THE Prime Ministerial reign of Malcolm Turnbull now appears to be all but over.

Have your say on who should be the next person to take the reigns of the Liberal Party and become Australia's next Prime Minister - our 30th.

Reader poll Who do you think the Liberals will vote in as Prime Minister? Malcolm Turnbull

Peter Dutton

Scott Morrison

Julie Bishop

Tony Abbott

Other Vote View Results

After a difficult morning where Mr Turnbull faced a mass exodus of 13 of his ministers and adjourned the House of Representatives until September 10, he called a press conference revealing he would not stand as a candidate in the leadership ballot if a spill motion (requiring 43 signatures) was carried against him.

"I will treat that as a vote of no confidence and I will not stand as a candidate in the ballot," he said.

He said once he received that - if it existed - he would call a meeting at midday tomorrow.

There are two obvious challengers to the the throne, Peter Dutton and Scott Morrison, but it would not be surprising if other challengers were to enter the race.

The Morning Bulletin will be following events closely and will keep you updated on events as they transpire.

READ: Capricornia MP says Tony Abbott is out for revenge

READ: Battle for Prime Minister addressed by CQ's politicians