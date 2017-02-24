35°
VOTE: Who will take out this weekend's RRL Nines

Matty Holdsworth
| 24th Feb 2017 4:14 PM Updated: 4:28 PM
The Yeppoon Seagulls, pictured after their win at last year's Nines carnival, will be chasing the three-peat in 2017.
The Yeppoon Seagulls, pictured after their win at last year's Nines carnival, will be chasing the three-peat in 2017. CONTRIBUTED

YEPPOON Seagulls are gunning to make it three straight Schwarz Excavations Rockhampton Rugby League Nines titles.

Standing in their way, six other teams from around Central Queensland determined to knock Scott Minto's side off their mantle.

Heading the list of challengers, Rockhampton Brothers who possess a bucket load of talent. Capras troops Mark Johnstone, Mitch Zornig, Ayden Cooper and Chanel Seigafo among many in their stacked line up.

Damien Seibold's side is in it to win it. But with premiers Norths Chargers capable of anything, the unpredictable Emu Park and Woorabinda hot on their heels it is anyone's ball game.

Biloela are fresh from their own successful tournament and Blackwater have their backs against the walls.

Who will win? Have your say.

Who will win the A-Grade RRL Nines?

With a star studded tournament on the cards, The Morning Bulletin had a quick look at 10 of the best.

 

Ray Ebsworth has a point to prove.
Ray Ebsworth has a point to prove. Allan Reinikka ROK240415acapras1

10: Ray Ebsworth Blackwater Crushers - A point to prove after being dumped from the Capras but this fullback has zip and speed to burn. Will cause problems against tired defence.

9. Masada Iosefa Emu Park Emus - 103 game NRL veteran who has seemingly lost his way. On his day, a quality hooker who will be suited to this game

 

Masada Iosefa is back in CQ, this time with the Emu Park Emus.
Masada Iosefa is back in CQ, this time with the Emu Park Emus. Allan Reinikka ROK091215acapras1

8 Justin Daniels Rocky Brothers - the big man is in the best shape of his life and looking to enhance his claims for a Capras position. Arguably the best ball playing prop in the league

 

Big Justin Bubbles Daniels storms ahead.
Big Justin Bubbles Daniels storms ahead. Tamara MacKenzie

7. Sam Lollo Yeppoon Seagulls - One of Minto's brightest young sparks, the apprentice electrician knows he is not far off a Capras spot - it is up to him to impress Kim Williams

 

Yeppoon Seagulls junior Sam Lollo will test himself in the RRL Nines.
Yeppoon Seagulls junior Sam Lollo will test himself in the RRL Nines. Matty Holdsworth

6. Keanu Doyle Woorabinda Warriors - Another untapped talent looking to go further in the game, Doyle is fast and equally adept in between the ears. He will make an impression

5. Lance Kuvea Biloela Panthers - a difficult hooker to deal with when he gets things right. Not afraid to chance his arm and attack. Agile and can whack a bloke.

4. Marco de la Pena Rocky Brothers - a luckless winger with two ACL re-constructions in back to back seasons. Nines is a chance for the Capras regular to get minutes. The most intruiging thing? How he handles the engine room, he was a winger last year come back rower. Reportedly the strongest player on the Capras roster

 

Capras player Marco De La Pena is looking forward to the 2017 rugby league season.
Capras player Marco De La Pena is looking forward to the 2017 rugby league season. Chris Ison ROK221216ccapras2

3. Daniel Levi Norths Chargers - another young star tailor made for the competition. Deceptively quick with an astute passing game. Full of confidence after Norths upset win last year.

2. George Grant Yeppoon Seagulls - rated by many at the Seagulls as the region's best dummy half. The 2015 Ollie Howden winner is a big game player and will once again prove his class

 

Player of the Year Mitch Power&#39;s time to shine.
Player of the Year Mitch Power's time to shine. Allan Reinikka ROK280516aleague1

1. Mitch Power Rocky Brothers - the reigning Ollie Howden player of the year will have a point to prove in 2017. He was not up to his lofty standards in the 2016 grand final and knows it. This is his first chance to banish the demons and he will take it. Expect a big weekend from Brothers star man

Topics:  browne park cq capras qrl queensland rugby league rocky nines rugby league

