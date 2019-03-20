'Voters do not like, respect or trust preferential voting'

ELECTIONS are already complicated enough, which is why Livingstone Shire Councillor Glenda Mather wants them to stay as simple and transparent as possible.

Cr Mather has spoken out against the State Government's proposal to introduce compulsory preferential voting to council elections.

Cr Mather stressed that it was her personal opinion.

The council's official response to the draft comments from the Local Government Authority of Queensland (LGAQ) remain confidential until they're voted on by members of the organisation at an upcoming meeting.

Although the official LGAQ response has not been made public, the organisation has started a campaign against the proposed changes.

Polling by Colmar Brunton found 70 per cent of Queensland voters were happy with current council voting systems.

LGAQ chief executive Greg Hallam has said the changes would make it easier for big political parties to infiltrate councils.

Cr Mather said voting legislation was already cumbersome enough for the average person and there was no need to change the system.

"Voters are thoroughly fed up with the political manoeuvrers upper levels of government come up with to gain or retain control. They are thoroughly sick of it,” she said.

"It's common knowledge that "dummies” are encouraged to nominate, knowing that they won't win, but preferences can boost the candidate which is preferred by the government of the day to secure a party place.

"Local Governments are a creature of the state, and considering all the responsibilities they carry out to provide services, set direction, and generally protect the people within its boundaries, it isn't even recognized in our own Australian Constitution.

"To thrust upon the voters a system which can manipulate the clear will of the people, and that's exactly what it does, especially without any public consultation, is fraught with danger for the government introducing it.”

Cr Mather warned compulsory preferential voting could increase the number of invalid votes.

"Voters do not like, respect or trust preferential voting. They demand transparency in all functions of council, and have always wanted "first past the post” in elections,” she said.

"There's an old saying, "if you can't convince them, confuse them.” Is that the plan?

"It is not in the interests of local government, nor the people who have trusted the current system for so long.”