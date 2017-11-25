Voters lined up before polling booths opened

Voters outside Waraburra State School in Gracemere before the polling booths opened.

MANY people opted this morning to beat the heat and rock up to polling booths early.

About 20 people were lined up out the front of Waraburra State School this morning just before the polling booth was due to open.

Independent candidate Margaret Strelow and Labor candidate Barry O'Rourke were there among the candidate supporters encouraging people to vote for them.

Hats were donned as candidates and their supporters started what is expected to be a long day in the hot sun with temperatures to reach a maximum of 31 in Rockhampton by lunchtime.

