Voters share thoughts at Frenchville School’s polling booth

ON A balmy election day in Central Queensland, voters were in short supply around Rockhampton’s polling booths due to many having already cast their votes early at pre-polling or through the post.

The Morning Bulletin managed to catch up for a chat with a couple of voters at the Frenchville State School polling booth this afternoon.

Belinda Zielke voted today at Frenchville State School.

Based in the Rockhampton electorate, Frenchville’s Belinda Zielke said she worked as a kitchen designer.

She confessed to not paying much attention to the campaign in the lead up to election day because it just seemed like a “smear campaign against everybody else”.

“So I just try and stay impartial and not listen to any of that,” Ms Zielke said.

The election result was a difficult one for her to predict but given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, she anticipated that Labor would probably win due to being at the forefront of voters’ minds this time around with the party’s handling of the border issue.

“I think that’s going to be quite influential in the voting,” she said.

“Long-term when things settle down and we get back into some kind of normal, and Australia has to start paying for it, it’s hard to know which is the right party to get us through, on the other side of this to be honest.”

Rachel Brook did her civic duty casting a vote at Frenchville Primary School this afternoon.

Rockhampton nurse Rachel Brook was a Keppel voter who said she enjoyed not having many people around on election day.

“I went straight through, like two minutes, if that,” Ms Brook laughed.

Ms Brook said she had no idea who would win but hoped it would be someone “who came through on their promises”.

“Don’t lie. Don’t bully other people,” she said.

“I don’t like the bullying tactics in politics. If you didn’t do any bullying, then that’s a good thing for me.”

Rather than watching the election coverage, Ms Brook said she was instead looking forward to hitting the sauce and celebrating Halloween.