Votes are driving politician's calls for fire inquiries

Connor McMullen shared this photo from the unprecedented fire as it raced toward Mount Larcom. Connor McMullen

AS FLIES gather around the honeypot, so did the politicians after our weeks of fire.

The climate change bogeyman was sure to be a contributing factor to the hot dry conditions that were prevailing, just as it is the ruling factor to this beautiful rain we are now enjoying.

These fires are being hyped up as an unprecedented event, and likened to Melbourne fires, when in fact the fires that swept through Carmila, Cawarral and other central Queensland points, deemed a greater spectacle as September 22 and 23 1991 or 1992?

Palaszczuk has plans on an emergency planning revamp, but be assured she will continue to kowtow to the greenies, who were conspicuous by their absence at the fire front.

It goes to show that votes are always the leading factor to their presence at or after major devastating events.

A good starting point for revamping would be the dead wood in the higher places, with all the talking heads that justify their existence with schemes like controlled burning, which doesn't eventuate.

There is always a threat to the land owner, should they burn.

They would be charged. Add to this the courses, for the likes of chainsaw use, which the landowner has used for many years. The police checks for would-be members of the Rural Fire Brigade, is uncalled for.

And last but not least, is to ping off Workplace Health and Safety.

Ed Vaughan

Carmila