VOTING DAY: Be sure to vote in today's LSC by-election
TODAY is council by-election day for Livingstone Shire Council with 11 contenders vying for the position opened up by the resignation of Councillor Graham Scott.
This election is a 'first-past-the-post' vote which means marking the box with a '1' next to the candidate of your choice.
Candidates list on voting form:
MURRAY, Alana
SHIPWAY, Lou
EASTWOOD, Pat
STOYEL, Jo
WESTON, Ben
WATSON, Rhodes
ARNOLD, Terry
HENWOOD, Heath
MARTIN, Julie
SMITH, Murray
MELROSE, Bernadette
Where to vote:
Livingstone Shire Council Polling Booths - Wheelchair Access: * - Full # - Assisted
Byfield Byfield State School, 2233 Byfield Road, Byfield
- Cawarral Cawarral State School, Annie Drive, Cawarral
- Emu Park Emu Park State School - The Hall, Hill Street, Emu Park
- Farnborough Farnborough State School Hall, 8 Hinz Avenue, Farnborough
Keppel Sands Keppel Sands State School, 1325 Keppel Sands Road, Keppel Sands
# Lakes Creek Lakes Creek State School, Paterson Street, Lakes Creek
- Parkhurst Parkhurst State School, 11 Mason Avenue, Parkhurst
- Taranganba Taranganba State School Hall, Taranganba Road, Cooee Bay
# The Caves The Caves State School, Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads, The Caves
- Yeppoon Yeppoon State High School - Evacuation Centre, Rawlings Street, Yeppoon
# Yeppoon North St Brendan's College, 139 Adelaide Park Road, Yeppoon
You must vote:
According to the Electoral Commission Queensland website, if you don't vote at a council election, you may receive an Apparent Failure to Vote Notice. It provides an opportunity to explain why you didn't cast your ballot or you may opt to pay a reduced fine. The fine increases if you do not complete one of these two options.
Mayor's message:
Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said he hoped the community would select a candidate who would bring as much as former councillor Graham Scott brought to the table.
"The role of a local government councillor is a demanding one. It requires knowledge of local government legislation, policies and systems, an interest in people and a willingness to invest time and energy in serving the needs and interests of the local community,” Cr Ludwig said.
Results:
