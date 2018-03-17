VOTING DAY: Be sure to vote in today's LSC by-election

VOTE NOW: Voters in the Livingstone Shire Council by-election are required to cast their ballots today.

TODAY is council by-election day for Livingstone Shire Council with 11 contenders vying for the position opened up by the resignation of Councillor Graham Scott.

This election is a 'first-past-the-post' vote which means marking the box with a '1' next to the candidate of your choice.

Candidates list on voting form:

MURRAY, Alana

SHIPWAY, Lou

EASTWOOD, Pat

STOYEL, Jo

WESTON, Ben

WATSON, Rhodes

ARNOLD, Terry

HENWOOD, Heath

MARTIN, Julie

SMITH, Murray

MELROSE, Bernadette

Where to vote:

Livingstone Shire Council Polling Booths - Wheelchair Access: * - Full # - Assisted

Byfield Byfield State School, 2233 Byfield Road, Byfield

Cawarral Cawarral State School, Annie Drive, Cawarral

Emu Park Emu Park State School - The Hall, Hill Street, Emu Park

Farnborough Farnborough State School Hall, 8 Hinz Avenue, Farnborough

Keppel Sands Keppel Sands State School, 1325 Keppel Sands Road, Keppel Sands

# Lakes Creek Lakes Creek State School, Paterson Street, Lakes Creek

Parkhurst Parkhurst State School, 11 Mason Avenue, Parkhurst

Taranganba Taranganba State School Hall, Taranganba Road, Cooee Bay

# The Caves The Caves State School, Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads, The Caves

Yeppoon Yeppoon State High School - Evacuation Centre, Rawlings Street, Yeppoon

# Yeppoon North St Brendan's College, 139 Adelaide Park Road, Yeppoon

You must vote:

According to the Electoral Commission Queensland website, if you don't vote at a council election, you may receive an Apparent Failure to Vote Notice. It provides an opportunity to explain why you didn't cast your ballot or you may opt to pay a reduced fine. The fine increases if you do not complete one of these two options.

Mayor's message:

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said he hoped the community would select a candidate who would bring as much as former councillor Graham Scott brought to the table.

"The role of a local government councillor is a demanding one. It requires knowledge of local government legislation, policies and systems, an interest in people and a willingness to invest time and energy in serving the needs and interests of the local community,” Cr Ludwig said.

Results:

Follow the results live this evening here.