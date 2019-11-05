Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vow And Declare won by a nose.
Vow And Declare won by a nose.
Breaking

Vow and Declare wins the Melbourne Cup

Tom Threadingham
by
5th Nov 2019 2:09 PM

SUNSHINE Coast and Gympie connections are celebrating after their horse Vow and Declare charged to a fairy-tale Melbourne Cup victory.

Vow and Declare jumped well and remained among the front-runners for much of the 3200m trip before kicking on the straight.

It was a tight finish with the four-year-old gelding winning by a nose ahead of Master of Reality and Prince of Arran.

Vow and Declare entered the race as fourth favourite.

Noosa's Paul Lanskey and his partner Helga Hueston are among the syndicate of part-owners in the four-year-old gelding, which is fourth favourite in the Melbourne Cup.

Not only is Lanskey a part-owner, but a breeder who had a hand in deciding Vow and ­Declare's lineage.

He owned the gelding's dam, Geblitzt, and was part of the process which decided ­Declaration Of War (USA) as the sire.

Gympie State High School principal, and Lanskey's nephew, Anthony, are also among the owners along with his two sons Lachlan and Ben.

Gympie's deputy mayor Bob Leitch is in the mix too.

More Stories

Show More
gympie melbourne cup 2019 vow and decalre
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused arsonist granted bail next door to crime scene

        premium_icon Accused arsonist granted bail next door to crime scene

        Crime Police alleged the accused intentionally lit the fire to cause substantial damage so the landlord could make an insurance claim to have the damage repaired.

        • 5th Nov 2019 2:19 PM
        Angry subbies demand evidence in letter to Premier

        premium_icon Angry subbies demand evidence in letter to Premier

        Politics 7000 subcontractors hit for around $500m

        Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam

        premium_icon Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam

        News Adani’s CEO offers comprehensive project progress update

        Hot, dry and windy weather elevates fire threat for CQ

        premium_icon Hot, dry and windy weather elevates fire threat for CQ

        News The bushfire threat is high and CQ’s firefighters expect a busy week.