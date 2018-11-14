Winter staying test added to Cup exempt list

TRAINERS have praised the Victoria Racing Club's decision to introduce a fifth ballot exempt race for the Melbourne Cup - The Andrew Ramsden, which will be held in May.

Robbie Laing, trainer of Victoria Derby runner-up Stars Of Carrum, said it was a race which could suit his colt.

"He's being set for the Sydney Derby and if he didn't win that, he'd definitely run in that race in order to get a ticket into the Melbourne Cup," Laing said.

David Hayes also applauded the move and said he would identify members of his team to be aimed for the race.

The Andrew Ramsden is a remodelling of the Andrew Ramsden Stakes with a few key differences and will be run at Flemington on Saturday, May 25.

Firstly, it will be run over 2800m instead of 3200m. It will be a weight-for-age race and restricted to three, four and five year-olds. The race will also have double the prizemoney, going from $200,000 to $400,000.

It joins the Bart Cummings, The Lexus, the Cox Plate and the Caulfield Cup as ballot exempt races. The race is named after former VRC chairman Andrew Ramsden (1998 - 2003).

VRC chief executive officer Neil Wilson said the decision comes after consultation with key industry stakeholders.

Sully (left) could target The Andrew Ramsden to try to secure his spot in the Melbourne Cup. Picture: AAP

"The VRC conducts a thorough review of racing at Flemington each year, and The Andrew Ramsden presented an opportunity to enhance the staying program at Flemington for Australian-trained horses," Wilson said.

"Unlike the other four Lexus Melbourne Cup ballot exempt races, the timing of The Andrew Ramsden outside of spring means the winner can have their program tailored towards the Lexus Melbourne Cup, something which owners and trainers will appreciate."

VRC racing manager Leigh Jordon said restricting the race to three, four and five-year-old horses, gives the opportunity for Australia's brightest young stayers a chance to get into the Melbourne Cup.

Jordon said horses such as Sully, Brimham Rocks and three-year-olds Stars Of Carrum, Chapada and Vow And Declare would be the type of stayers who would be aimed at the race.

Jordon pointed out the Adelaide Cup, when it was held in May, proved to be a good stepping stone for the Melbourne Cup.

"Announcing it now gives connections of those horses time to make plans for that race."

Jordon said the VRC was looking at other races which could also be ballot free, including the Roy Higgins Quality in March and a race in early September.

Jordon said early next year the VRC would make an announcement regarding a review of conditions for the Melbourne Cup.

He said races such as the Geelong Cup and the Moonee Valley Cup would also be looked at.

Jordon said the VRC have also requested RV chief handicapper and General Manager Racing Greg Carpenter examine the weights which northern hemisphere three-year-old, who have won the last two Melbourne Cups have been getting.