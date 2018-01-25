W4Q supports regional jobs and economies

L-R Barry O'Rourke, Barbara Knowles, and Brittany Lauga at the Kalka Shades Hockey ground which is being resurfaced. The project is co-funded with W4Q funding.

L-R Barry O'Rourke, Barbara Knowles, and Brittany Lauga at the Kalka Shades Hockey ground which is being resurfaced. The project is co-funded with W4Q funding. Chris Ison ROK240118chockey1

HUNDREDS of regional jobs in Keppel and Rockhampton are thriving thanks to $12.5 million in Works for Queensland funding, Assistant Minister for Education and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said.

Mrs Lauga said the Rockhampton and Livingstone local government boundaries supported 30 projects creating 925 jobs among the 8,442 local jobs to November 2017, in a huge boost for regional economies.

"Works for Queensland gives funding injections to local councils to get shovel ready projects going which in turn create local jobs,” she said.

"As well as boosting confidence, improving job prospects for Central Queenslanders it will boost the local economy and help businesses to grow.

"The hugely popular Works for Queensland (W4Q) program is delivering terrific results for jobs and regional economies throughout regional Queensland.”

The Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, said since kicking off in 2017, Rockhampton Regional Council has received $9,048,000 funding for 17 projects.

Councils are reporting that W4Q has already supported 8,442 jobs in regional Queensland - well in excess of the 6,000 jobs the program was forecast by local governments to generate.

"W4Q will pump more than $400 million into 1,367 approved Local Government projects which are transforming communities throughout regional Queensland,” Mr O'Rouke said.

Mr O'Rouke said W4Q's ability to deliver community-enhancing projects, when they would otherwise would have remained undone, was what set the program apart.

"W4Q creates jobs and builds stronger local economies," he said, "Improved community amenity is another very welcome outcome.”

Mrs Lauga said the second $200 million round of W4Q grants was rolled out in late 2017 with local governments already commencing projects.

The Palaszczuk Government has committed to a third $200 million funding round to extend the program until 2020-21.