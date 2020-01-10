Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Eyre Highway has reopened this morning. PHOTO: DFES
The Eyre Highway has reopened this morning. PHOTO: DFES
News

WA bushfires: Eyre Highway has reopened

Kate Dodd
by
10th Jan 2020 10:26 AM

TRUCK drivers in Western Australia are no longer cut off from South Australian routes with the Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA and Main Roads advising this morning that the Eyre Highway has been reopened in both directions. 

The Coolgardie-Esperance Highway is also reopened. 

The Western Roads Federation said some speed restrictions are in place and it is anticipated that a large number of vehicles could be on the roads. 

"As per WRF advice, please ensure you carry sufficient fuel and water as many roadhouses will be out of stock," an alert by the WRF said. 

The highway closure, due to bushfires that tore through the region, imposed criplling costs on many transport operators stuck at roadblocks. 

Earlier in the week, WRF boss Cam Dumesny called on Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud to remember that transport companies were also businesses that had been impacted by the devastating bushfires. 

The WRF also advised of a tropical low heading towards the Kimberley from the Northern Territory, where it has the potential to become Tropical Cyclone Claudia. 

Ex TC Blake has also created significant flooding and water over road issues throughout the Pilbara and Sandy Desert regions. 

The Great Central Road is closed again due to flooding. 

Please monitor Main Roads, BOM or NT RTA for updagtes. 

eyre highway wa wa bushfires wrf
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        premium_icon HOTEL CAPRICORNIA: Hospital bed, $62 a night

        News Elderly lady forced to pay if she wants to stay in hospital, despite not being able to walk

        Rocky farewells a favourite burger joint

        premium_icon Rocky farewells a favourite burger joint

        Business On Wednesday, the crowd favourite announced it would not be opening as business...

        • 10th Jan 2020 11:28 AM
        Tradie's truck stolen from site overnight

        premium_icon Tradie's truck stolen from site overnight

        News Police search for truck stolen from Rocky building site

        Big business urged to support employees left out of pocket

        premium_icon Big business urged to support employees left out of pocket

        News Some big companies aren’t paying our fireys so the The Bully’s ‘Fair go for our...