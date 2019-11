Police allege Gregory John Clark, 55, committed the offences between 2014 and 2019 against students aged 16, 17 and 25 at the time.

A Perth driving instructor has faced court charged with indecently assaulting nine victims during their lessons over a five-year period.

The Leeming man faced Fremantle Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with 47 counts of indecent assault.

He was remanded on bail to next face court on February 4.