Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aboriginal Elder Daisy Tjuparntarri Ward (left) and artist David Darcy pose for a photograph in front of David's portrait of Daisy.
Aboriginal Elder Daisy Tjuparntarri Ward (left) and artist David Darcy pose for a photograph in front of David's portrait of Daisy. AAP Image - Bianca De Marchi
Art & Theatre

WA elder portrait wins people's Archibald

14th Aug 2019 12:46 PM

A portrait of respected West Australian Aboriginal elder Daisy Tjuparntarri Ward has taken out this year's Archibald Prize people's choice award.

Artist David Darcy was named the winner at the NSW Art Gallery on Wednesday, following a vote by the public.

Mr Darcy met Ms Ward - an elder of the Warakurna community and Ngaanyatjarra people in WA - in 2018 after she walked into his studio looking for art supplies.

"Over several weeks we got to know each other and I discovered I'd met an extraordinary woman," Mr Darcy, from NSW's Upper Hunter, said.

Ms Ward works as a cultural and community liaison officer for regional schools in WA, and is also a translator, artist, storyteller and advocate against domestic violence.

"I am very proud and happy that we, the people of the central deserts, are being recognised in this way," she said.

archibald prize elder people's archibald seniors-news

Top Stories

    Latest update on the Lakes Creek Rd armed robbery

    premium_icon Latest update on the Lakes Creek Rd armed robbery

    News The Sunday night crime is just the latest robbery in Rockhampton.

    • 14th Aug 2019 12:29 PM
    'It's proof the rehab needs to be built' Man dies from drugs

    premium_icon 'It's proof the rehab needs to be built' Man dies from drugs

    News Bernadine said her friend had attempted to overcome his dependency.

    Find out how this student mixes school and fiery bull riding

    premium_icon Find out how this student mixes school and fiery bull riding

    Rodeo Every week the Year 12 student competes for the SBC Rodeo Club