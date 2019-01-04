Wackford St Drainage Scheme receives funds to go ahead

Taylor Davies at her Wackford St homes welcomes further flood mitigation funding

Taylor Davies at her Wackford St homes welcomes further flood mitigation funding Jann Houley

DECEMBER 2017 the Morning Bulletin ran a photo sent in by Taylor Davies of Wackford Street, Park Avenue.

It showed her neighbour up to his thighs in flood water.

A man is seen with a rake in the floodwaters on Wackford St in Park Avenue. Taylor Davies

"The whole street flooded under my neighbours' houses within a half hour that day,” Ms Davies said yesterday.

"Up and down the street there were big piles of water-damaged stuff which people had to throw out.”

Even the short but severe storm before Christmas cut Ms Davies and her fiance off from their usual route, forcing them to drive around the back streets.

"It's a nice area but it's a pain when it keeps flooding,” Ms Davies said.

"We got a letter last year which said something was going to be done about it but until now we haven't heard anything more.”

She welcomed the report from the Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning which announced another $1.8 million funding for mitigation works.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the project will improve the flood immunity of Rockhampton, especially in the city's north - an area where flooding is particularly severe.

"Rockhampton has a long history of flooding, with significant flood events in 1991, 2011, 2013, 2015, and again last year as a result of Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"Following Tropical Cyclone Marcia in 2015, Rockhampton Regional Council undertook investigations into flooding associated with local creek catchments and overland flow paths.

"The research identified the need for mitigation works, to reduce the level of risk to people, properties and public infrastructure.

"In response to this, our government is committing more than $1.8 million so council can deliver an alternative pathway for stormwater to increase the flood immunity of public infrastructure and surrounding properties.

Part of the suburb of Park Avenue, Rockhampton on the north bank of the Fitzroy River is inundated as the river continues to rise. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK030111-flood-c13 Chris Ison

"Additional drainage systems will be constructed along Wackford Street to Haynes Street, and in surrounding streets.

"While we can't always predict when disaster will strike, the Wackford Street Drainage Scheme will at least ensure Rockhampton is one step ahead when it comes to flood response, recovery and reconstruction.”

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the additional funding would strengthen the resilience of local roads and surrounding communities.

"While Rockhampton is home to resilient communities who are all too familiar with natural disasters, it's vital our public infrastructure can withstand severe weather events to support quick recovery,” Mr Dick said.

Cr Tony Williams with flood mitigation in North Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK030417awilliam

"A key priority of our government is keeping communities safe, and the funding allocated to Rockhampton Regional Council for this project shows we're delivering on that commitment.

"We will continue to help Queenslanders prepare for, respond to and recover from disaster as part of the Queensland Strategy for Disaster Resilience, as we work towards making Queensland the most disaster resilient state in Australia.”

