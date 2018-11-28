‘Casanova’ granted contact with alleged assault victim

A Facebook photo of Wade Bartz who has had his bail conditions altered to allow incidental contact with his alleged victim.

A NOTORIOUS career criminal and prison Casanova who stands accused of stomping on his girlfriend's body, can resume contact with his alleged victim, a court has heard.

Wade Bartz, 45, a disability pensioner from South Toowoomba, appeared in the Supreme Court in Brisbane this morning via telephone where he successfully applied to have the conditions of his bail varied to allow him to have "incidental contact" with ex-girlfriend Breaze Hutchinson, 28.

When he was granted bail on the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm in the Supreme Court on May 21, he was banned from contacting Hutchinson.

Police allege Bartz stomped on Ms Hutchinson's head and body three times with both feet, and struck her in the back of her head, and told her he would kill her if she ever left him at Bartz's apartment on March 14.

Police allege they found Hutchinson cowering and bruised in a neighbours home, she had a bruised forehead and ear, a bleeding scrape above her eye and scratches on her chest.

Bartz denies the claims saying: "I will be defending the charges as the allegations are wrong." and Hutchinson told police she wanted to withdraw the assault charge days after it was laid.

Bartz told the court today that his bail conditions banning him from contacting Hutchinson were "onerous" because Hutchinson was living with Bartz's elderly parents at their home in Withcott, and he needs to go to the house to help his parents with daily tasks.

"Whilst Breaze Hutchinson resides with my parents I really can't go there," Bartz told the court.

"The condition of no contact at all makes it more onerous than necessary," Bartz told the court.

Justice Peter Applegarth agreed to vary Bartz's bail, allowing Bartz to have "incidental contact" with Hutchinson as long as they don't discuss any aspect of the charges before the court.

Court documents state Bartz was first jailed in 1993 for armed robbery and was released on parole in 2007.

According to an objection to bail affidavit by Constable Dylan Woodyatt from Toowoomba (and filed in court during earlier hearing), Bartz has "a very long history of extreme violence" including armed robberies, escape from lawful custody, threatening violence, numerous assaults, weapons offences and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Const. Woodyatt told the court Bartz had previously been arrested for possessing handguns with silencers which were used in offences.

Bartz is best known for having sex with prison psychologist Vanessa Bailey while at the Lotus Glen jail in north Queensland in 1998, and for twice escaping prison for liaisons with his girlfriend Marian Scholes in 2001.