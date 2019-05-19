Menu
STRONG PERFORMANCE: One Nation's Wade Rothery placing his vote at the North Rockhampton State High School before placing third in Capricornia in the federal election.
Wade Rothery upbeat about One Nation's election results

Leighton Smith
19th May 2019 3:29 PM
RATHER than wallowing in defeat following his third placing in the Federal Election for Capricornia, One Nation's candidate Wade Rothery was surprisingly chipper.

After spending election day handing out flyers to voters at North Rockhampton State School with Katter Australian Party's George Birkbeck, they had retired to the Birkbeck's residence to watch Saturday night's count together over a few beers.

Following a hard fought five week campaign competing against the better funded and staffed major parties, Mr Rothery had this head held high after taking in a considerable almost 17 per cent of the primary vote - 12,639 votes at last count.

"Overall I'm really happy with the result. When you look at the local polling with Flynn getting 20 per cent, and Dawson in the Mackay area getting 13 per cent, they are huge numbers.

"I'm over the moon with the help from the volunteers, supporters and people who voted for me,” Mr Rothery said.

"I was out of my own pocket going up north and putting my own signs up and I didn't have the ability to call on other people to help.”

Head and shoulders above the performances of the other minor parties, one is left to wonder just how much better One Nation would have performed in CQ had the 'guns for funds' and strip club scandals not damaged the party's brand, prompting talismanic party leader Pauline Hanson to spurn media appearances during the campaign.

Mr Rothery was also delighted about the party securing a seat in the Senate for Malcolm Roberts and potentially another.

"Which means One Nation will hold the balance of power in the Senate which is a huge boost for One Nation,” he said.

After finishing in second place in Rockhampton for the 2017 state election, Mr Rothery signalled his intention to throw his hat into the ring again to compete in next year's state election.

But for now, he was quite happy to step off the campaign bandwagon to spend some quality time with his family.

