Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba’s Wagner brothers – Denis, John, Joe and Neill – say a 60 Minutes’ feature defamed them when it said “an unprecedented inland tsunami” occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business “failing” to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods.
Toowoomba’s Wagner brothers – Denis, John, Joe and Neill – say a 60 Minutes’ feature defamed them when it said “an unprecedented inland tsunami” occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business “failing” to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods. Danial Tuck
Breaking

Grantham flood defamation case starts: 'Insinuating and sly'

Sherele Moody
by
3rd Sep 2019 11:41 AM | Updated: 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PROMINENT Toowoomba has begun its defamation case against Channel Nine over an "insinuating and sly" story implying they were responsible for the deaths of 12 people in the 2011 Grantham floods.

Toowoomba's Wagner brothers - Denis, John, Joe and Neill - say the 60 Minutes' feature "The Missing Hour" defamed them when it said "an unprecedented inland tsunami" occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business "failing" to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods.

The business owners are seeking damages from Nine, TCN Channel Nine, Queensland Television, WIN Television Queensland and Nine MSN, where the material was broadcast.

Freelance journalist Nick Cater is also named in the action before the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The 60 Minutes segment will be played to the four-member jury today.

Barrister for the Wagners Tom Blackburn described the episode as defaming the family "in an insinuating and sly way". - NewsRegional

channel nine defamation editors picks grantham floods wagner corporation wagner family
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man in custody after Depot Hill stabbing

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man in custody after Depot Hill stabbing

    Breaking 9.20am: A man aged 38 received a stab wound to the chest

    Big plans revealed for vacant Aurizon rail workshop site

    premium_icon Big plans revealed for vacant Aurizon rail workshop site

    News Masterplan aims to revitalise and explore a new future for the site

    Surprise winner named as CQ's favourite watering hole

    premium_icon Surprise winner named as CQ's favourite watering hole

    News Diverse demographic are attracted to the drinking establishment.

    UPDATE: Cap Coast fire to continue burning for next few days

    UPDATE: Cap Coast fire to continue burning for next few days

    News QFES has advised people in the area will be affected by smoke