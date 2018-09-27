Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A proud John Wagner at his Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, just outside Toowoomba west ion Brisbane. The airport is Australia's newest airport. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
A proud John Wagner at his Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, just outside Toowoomba west ion Brisbane. The airport is Australia's newest airport. Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
Business

Wagner Corporation searches for new CEO

Tom Gillespie
by
5th Dec 2018 9:04 AM | Updated: 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA transport and logistics powerhouse Wagner Corporation is on the hunt for its first chief executive officer.

The private company for the powerful Wagner family, which oversees the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport and Wellcamp Business Park, started advertising for the position this week.

The newly-created role would answer to chairman John Wagner and be responsible "for the development and implementation of business growth strategies, financial management and general business operations".

"We are seeking a career-focused, experienced CEO for our business, which includes overseeing a diverse array of land holdings and impending developments," the advertisement said.

"Critical to this role will be your ability to drive growth and capitalise on new streams of sustainable income.

"You will be a truly proactive business leader with extensive experience in a similar industry, with a proven ability to lead, coach and manage a team in order to meet business objectives."

The role is unaffiliated with the publicly-listed Wagners Holding Company, which oversees construction materials and composite fibre technology development.

The advertisement comes just a few months after the Wellcamp Airport was picked as the host of Qantas' first pilot training academy.

The Wellcamp Business Park already features Wagners and oil and gas technology company Schlumberger, with the RSPCA and Green Distillation Technologies also slated to set up shop.

Wagner Corporation was contacted for further comment.

To apply or for more information, send an email to hr@wagnerco.com.au.

john wagner toowoomba wagner corporation wellcamp airport wellcamp business park
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rocky cleans up after severe thunderstorm overnight

    premium_icon Rocky cleans up after severe thunderstorm overnight

    News GALLERY: One home was badly damaged after being hit by falling tree

    • 5th Dec 2018 11:26 AM
    Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    premium_icon Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    Crime Cold case breakthrough: Chris Dawson arrested

    Police seeking help after man jumped from train near Kabra

    Police seeking help after man jumped from train near Kabra

    News Do you know these people?

    • 5th Dec 2018 10:44 AM
    REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    News The Shire is about to become a city but what will it be called?

    Local Partners