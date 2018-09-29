Wagners puts hand up to help build Inland Rail tunnels

Wagners wants to be involved in the construction of the Inland Rail project.

WAGNERS has put its hand up to help build the massive tunnel through the Toowoomba Range as part of the Inland Rail project.

The publicly-listed Wagners Holding Company said it would put in a bid to provide construction materials on the job when tenders eventually became available.

CEO Cameron Coleman said the job would require an extensive amount of concrete and other materials to create the tunnel, which once finished would be one of the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

"We are in discussions with a number of parties to form a consortium and submit an expressions of interest about 12 months down the line," he told The Chronicle.

"We'll register our interest together and then ultimately bid on the job to build the line from Toowoomba to Brisbane.

"There's a large tunnel and that'll be a very material-intensive job. It will consume a large quantity of pre-cast concrete, large quantities of quarry materials and other construction materials that we manufacture and provide, such as cement."

Australian Rail Track Corporation CEO Richard Wankmuller said the corporation had opened the registration of interest for the public-private partnership on the Toowoomba-Brisbane section of the route.

"Private sector involvement in the design, build, finance and maintenance of the PPP section of the Inland Rail program is critical," he said.

"The ROI process allows ARTC to confirm the likely bidding field for the PPP while also signalling to the market that we are making progress on the procurement process ahead of the formal Expressions of Interest process in early 2019."

The privately-held Wagner Corporation, which is a separate entity, will also look to build a multi-modal transport hub within a 4km stretch of the corridor that faces Wellcamp Airport.