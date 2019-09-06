Menu
Neill, John and Denis Wagner have won their case against the Nine Network. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
Wagners win defamation case against Nine Network

6th Sep 2019 12:19 PM
A Nine Network report defamed a wealthy Queensland family by insinuating it was responsible for a 2011 flood in which 12 people died, a jury has determined.

Toowoomba's Wagner family sued over the 60 Minutes report, which suggested it caused the fatal flood in Grantham when a wall at a Lockyer Valley quarry they owned collapsed.

The four-person Brisbane Supreme Court jury reached the verdict on Friday, also finding journalist Nick Cater defamed the Wagners, with the court now to determine damages.

More to come

