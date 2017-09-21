Wait is almost over for new Rocky slides

STAYING COOL: Owner of Northside Pool Val Kalmikovs is excited with the updates happening at the pool and hopes people will take advantage of it during the upcoming heatwave.

VAL Kalmikovs is one of the few who'll be praising the heatwave that's set to stifle Rocky next week.

Temperatures are set to hit highs in the mid-30s for the next week or more and one place you're sure to find respite is by the pool.

Crowds are set to flock to the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool, run by Aqualification and Fitness, and Val is hoping to keep people entertained for hours.

During the school holidays, the pool will be running giant inflatables for two to three hours each day (excluding Monday).

The pool was once famed for its water slides and, at its height as the Rock Pool Water Park, had three along with three pools, a mini-golf course and rock climbing.

The centre was closed after a Workplace Health and Safety audit found 270 safety breaches and has since gone through extensive renovations.

Now, Val is able to enjoy his first full season at the site since he took it over three years ago with a 50m partially covered pool and fully-covered children's wading pool.

Val's son Jett enjoying the inflatable toys at the Northside Pool in Rocky. Shayla Bulloch

The mini-golf also remains a smash hit at the venue and by mid-November, slides should once again be a main attraction.

Council allocated more than $1.2 million of a State Government grant to building new slides at the pool and construction is under way.

While the weather is expected to heat up over the weekend, Val said there were already between 100 and 150 people using the pool yesterday.

He said that was a fairly busy day for this time of year and staff were pleased to see so many pool-goers enjoying themselves.

Val said mid-November had been slated as the completion date for the slides and would hopefully also see some extra landscaping and shade added to the site.

There's plenty of shaded tables available for parents supervising kids on school holidays.

The hours of operation will be reviewed when the slides are completed, but until then the centre is open 9am to 6pm weekdays and 10am to 5pm weekends.