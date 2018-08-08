WAIT OVER: Kershaw Gardens set for big reveal

Artist's impressions of the central precinct of the redeveloped Kershaw Gardens. (low-res)

MARK your calendar for this Saturday and pack your picnic blanket.

Kershaw Gardens is set to throw the greatest celebration it has ever seen with the grand opening of its exciting new redevelopment on Saturday.

Rockhampton Regional Council has pulled together a family program jam-packed with free activities including a headline act performed by The Jitterbugs - one of Australia's favourite touring children's musical shows all the way from Sydney.

There will also be a free balloon artist, face painting, jumping castle, amusements, Luna markets, sausage sizzle, food vans, and of course, a birthday cake to celebrate the Gardens' 30th year.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the highly anticipated reopening marked a new era for Kershaw Gardens and a new world of fun for children of all ages.

"In December 2015 we celebrated the reopening of Kershaw Gardens after part of the site was remediated, we then closed it in 2016 to allow for further remediation and for this incredible redevelopment to get started,” Cr Strelow said.

"We know how important it was to get this space open as quickly as possible for the community and I thank everyone for their patience while we were busy building an iconic play space for an iconic garden.

"To eventually open the space to the public will be like unwrapping the best birthday present you could imagine, and to see the excitement on the faces of children will be the icing on the cake.”

The gardens reopening will run from 9am to 4pm on Saturday.

There will also be performances from the Lighthouse Christian College kids, Maggie Moo Music, paper boat making and history talks with Tom Wyatt - former Rockhampton councillor and curator of Kershaw Gardens.