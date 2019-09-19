Wait times spark your debate

SINCE The Morning Bulletin published a story on long hospital wait times, there has been a lively debate.

Residents have had their say, with many saying more staff are needed to improve the long wait times.

Sarah Schuemaker: I understand how frustrating it is. I’ve done this more times than I can count. However, I also know when my son has needed it we’ve been taken back straight away. It’s a triage system. you know the longer you wait the more people that NEED to be seen are before you.

Holly-Ann Dart: Yeah I did 6 hours with a sick baby and having 2 other kids with me as well!

Donna Charles: Most of the time I have been seen pretty quick they do their best as you see ambos coming in with people so they do a good job.

Emma Maree Oliver: I’ve always found Rockhampton and Yeppoon hospital to be great. I have a daughter with a rang of medical conditions and we have never had to wait for her to be seen. Having said that, I do deal with most things at home or at the GP and only take her when I know it is serious.

Ammie Andrews: In who’s lifetime is the average wait 11 minutes? The staff are wonderful and do a great job, just overworked, understaffed and underpaid.

Terry Grant: Went up there a couple weeks ago with Ross River Fever and Inluenza B. Waited 4 and a half hours to have my blood pressure taken and told to go sit back down. Yea, I just left.

Jaz Crow: No one understands how understaffed and overworked staff are at RBH. They are doing their best.

Gloria Carige: My Granddaughter had double pneumonia but had to sit on a chair in ED for 24 hours until a bed became available. 11 minutes is an untruth.

Steven Ensby: It’s a tough situation all round. Too much bureaucracy, not enough docs and nurses and a s---load of people going there that should have gone to a GP. We spent some time in there with pregnancy issues. I was in disbelief as people can into get an ear ache or back ache that they have had for days checked...