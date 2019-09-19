Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Hospital
Rockhampton Hospital
News

Wait times spark your debate

Maddelin McCosker, maddelin.mccosker@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINCE The Morning Bulletin published a story on long hospital wait times, there has been a lively debate.

Residents have had their say, with many saying more staff are needed to improve the long wait times.

Sarah Schuemaker: I understand how frustrating it is. I’ve done this more times than I can count. However, I also know when my son has needed it we’ve been taken back straight away. It’s a triage system. you know the longer you wait the more people that NEED to be seen are before you.

Holly-Ann Dart: Yeah I did 6 hours with a sick baby and having 2 other kids with me as well!

Donna Charles: Most of the time I have been seen pretty quick they do their best as you see ambos coming in with people so they do a good job.

Emma Maree Oliver: I’ve always found Rockhampton and Yeppoon hospital to be great. I have a daughter with a rang of medical conditions and we have never had to wait for her to be seen. Having said that, I do deal with most things at home or at the GP and only take her when I know it is serious.

Ammie Andrews: In who’s lifetime is the average wait 11 minutes? The staff are wonderful and do a great job, just overworked, understaffed and underpaid.

Terry Grant: Went up there a couple weeks ago with Ross River Fever and Inluenza B. Waited 4 and a half hours to have my blood pressure taken and told to go sit back down. Yea, I just left.

Jaz Crow: No one understands how understaffed and overworked staff are at RBH. They are doing their best.

Gloria Carige: My Granddaughter had double pneumonia but had to sit on a chair in ED for 24 hours until a bed became available. 11 minutes is an untruth.

Steven Ensby: It’s a tough situation all round. Too much bureaucracy, not enough docs and nurses and a s---load of people going there that should have gone to a GP. We spent some time in there with pregnancy issues. I was in disbelief as people can into get an ear ache or back ache that they have had for days checked...

hospital wait times rockhampton hospital tmbhealth tmblocals tmbnews tmbopinion yoursay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rocky school claims CQ shield

    premium_icon Rocky school claims CQ shield

    News St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School win the Tony Novak Memorial Shield at the Catholic Schools Touch Football Challenge.

    Costigan’s royalties push fails

    premium_icon Costigan’s royalties push fails

    News RENEGADE North Queensland MP Jason Costigan will be hoping a Rockhampton...

    staffing addressed Hospital calms surgery concerns

    premium_icon staffing addressed Hospital calms surgery concerns

    News Current staffing status at this Central Queensland hospital

    Could this be your dream job?

    premium_icon Could this be your dream job?

    News IF you like getting sand between your toes and being a stone’s throw away from the...