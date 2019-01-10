Menu
LADIES WAITANGI DAY: Bonnie Walsh (ROW-head gear) has just passed the ball off, Maria Rawiri (NZ) going in to catch at 2017 Waitangi Day.
Rugby Union

Waitangi Day to bring rugby community together

Steph Allen
by
10th Jan 2019 6:00 PM
RUGBY UNION: Inclusiveness, culture, a good time and a delicious hāngi meal is what Cap Coast Crocs' annual Waitangi Day is all about.

The culturally inclusive day began around six years ago, and after a two-year hiatus, returned in 2017.

From there, the family-friendly day has grown in popularity and this year should be no exception.

Vice president and Waitangi Day organiser Alex Green said the February 2 event is a good day for everyone leading up to the season when other pre-season comps are out of town.

"We welcome everyone, even if they've never played a game in their life and want to have a go, they can come down,” he said.

This year will also be the first year the women's Aussie and Kiwi teams play on the same day as the men's.

"We're anticipating a pretty busy day,” Green said.

"Depending on numbers, there will be around 10-15 players a side.

"Last year we played 10-a-side and we're having three sides; Kiwis, Aussies and Barbarians (which include players from other places like Fiji and Samoa).”

Last year, the Barbarians side also had ex-Fijian and ex-Samoan professional players that hit the field, as well as other former national and state level players.

"There were 200 people including players in 2017, we're hoping for a similar turnout. We had 100 last year due to the heavy rain.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

