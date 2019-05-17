Waiter’s mistake costs restaurant $8000

A blundering waiter accidentally gave lucky diners a $AU8350 bottle of wine.

The unnamed server was told to keep their "chin up" after managers at swanky Hawksmoor steakhouse in Manchester, northwest England, noticed it was down one bottle of 2001 Chateau le Pin Pomerol.

The 2001 Chateau le Pin Pomerol fetches a cool $AU8350.

The restaurant - frequented by Manchester United legend Gary Neville - this morning tweeted that it hoped the mystery customer enjoyed the freebie.

The tweet said: "To the customer who accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is £4500 ($AU8350) on our menu, last night - hope you enjoyed your evening!

"To the member of staff who accidentally gave it away, chin up! One-off mistakes happen and we love you anyway."

A spokeswoman for the restaurant said the lucky customer ordered the similarly named Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande 2001 for £260 ($AU480).

She said: "It was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake. A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle, mistaking it for another Bordeaux of the same vintage.

"The wine went out and was served to the customer. The customer didn't know and it was only afterwards that one of the managers picked up what had happened."

The tweet sparked a flurry of amused responses - with one punter joking, "We need to go to Manchester."

The blunder took place at Manchester's Hawksmoor steakhouse.

Another wrote: "I think it makes sense at this point for Hawksmoor to confirm the name and shift pattern of this employee so we can all go and ensure that we help correct any further errors of this nature."

A second tweeted: "Wait till they order 'House Red' again and complain as it's not as good as last time!"

But a third pointed out: "The 'one off' is rather ominous."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission