‘Wake up call’ for Pioneers at long weekend game

The Frenchville Pioneers versus the Colts at the weekend.

THE weekend’s loss to Frenchville was described by Colts coach John Tapsell as a “wake up call”.

The Pioneers men’s side defeated the Colts 25-12 on Saturday evening at the Frenchville Sports Club.

“We went into that game with a game plan that we’ve been trying to introduce which uses all our players rather than just focus on the very best players,” Mr Tapsell said.

“It’s been working at training, but unfortunately we just had a lot of our more experienced players not available at the long weekend and had to plug a few holes with a few first timers.”

He said rugby union was “all about set pieces” and in order to win, a team had to win its set pieces.

“We just could not get on top of Frenchville,” he said.

“They were well organised.

“The trick with any game is if you win set pieces and get momentum, usually everything spins off that.

“But we just could not find momentum – they gave us a wake up call.”

Mr Tapsell said future success depended on getting things right at training.

Next week, the Colts play Mount Morgan.

“I think Frenchville taught us we’ve got to do a lot more work on our set pieces,” he said.

“Unfortunately you can’t fix that while the game’s running. Those sorts of disciplines you’ve got to have right at practice.”

Frenchville coach Steven Anderson said the game was “pretty physical” and Frenchville’s technique was just “a bit superior”.

“I don’t think the scores were reflective of the game,” he said.

“It was a pretty stop-start affair.

“There were a lot of penalties and it was hard to get a rhythm or any cohesion going.”

Mr Anderson said in coming games the team would concentrate on ball control and “not give away silly penalties”.