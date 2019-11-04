‘Wake-up call’ to drive Tedesco after Tonga shock

James Tedesco of Australia is tackled by William Hopoate of Tonga at Eden Park. Picture: AAP

James Tedesco has had the Midas touch all year but it is his final pass of the season which has given the Kangaroos superstar a "wake up call".

Tedesco has made a habit of scoring matchwinning tries at the dying stages in big games this year.

He did it in the grand final to lead the Roosters to consecutive premierships having done the same for the Blues at the same ground for a series win.

But against Tonga on Saturday night he could not quite replicate that moment.

Tedesco was centimetres from scoring the matchwinner as Australia trailed by four, but it was a pass later in the set which will haunt the Australian fullback.

He had to deliver the ball to Nick Cotric who would have scored to draw the scores level but his pass was too difficult for the winger to take, with the Canberra rookie spilling it ending any hopes of a comeback.

"Everyone is saying how good I am," Tedesco said.

"I still have a lot of stuff to work on. It's good to have that wake up call that I need to keep improving and working on my game to stay at the top.

"It's disappointing. Not to execute that last pass. That's my job. I've had a lot of success in the last few minutes over this year.

"It didn't come off. That's on me."

James Tedesco has enjoyed a superb season but says he still has lots to work on. Picture: Getty Images

Tedesco said he was hoping for that big moment to come. But rather than waiting for the play the Dally M player of the year said he was desperate for it come.

"For me it's not searching for it," Tedesco said.

"It's playing my game, if it comes it comes. When you go searching for it things won't come off. Maybe I was doing that in the last five or 10. It just wasn't coming off. It's a good reminder for me."

Despite the setback there is no denying Tedesco has had a remarkable season. He won basically every award on offer and was part of premiership and Origin winning sides.

He will take an extended break starting with the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday. Tedesco will then join some Roosters teammates for a trip to the US later this month.

"It's been a long year," Tedesco said. "I'm looking forward to a break and getting away from footy. "Rejuvenating and getting ready for next year. Overall I'm happy with the year. It's been a good two weeks. It hasn't been too full on. I can have a rest from footy now and get away. I need that. I'm looking forward to that.

"The body is all good. To play as many games as I did, and injuries I've had in the past. The body has pulled up fine which is a real positive. I need some rest."