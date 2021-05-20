Menu
Keith Arthur Millard, 56, pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on May 18, 2021, to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and possessing dangerous drugs.
News

‘Wake up to yourself’: Gemfields drug offender busted

Kristen Booth
20th May 2021 12:00 AM
A Gemfields man has been told to wake up to himself after fronting Emerald Magistrates Court on drug charges on Tuesday.

Keith Arthur Millard, 56, pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police attended a Sapphire address on April 21 with a search warrant.

Millard and two others were located inside.

When asked if there were any items to declare, Millard produced a red plastic tub with a brass pipe, cigarette lighter, smoking papers and two clip seal bags containing 75g of cannabis.

Police also located a third clip seal bag in an outdoor sink containing a further 45g of cannabis.

Millard told police it was for his own personal use.

Solicitor Roland Pianta said his client, who was a self-employed handyman, had been smoking cannabis on and off since his late teenage years.

The court heard Millard had fronted courts many times in the past for various drug offences.

“The reality for you is if you come back again you won’t face a fine,” Magistrate Gary Finger said.

“You need to wake up to yourself.”

Millard was fined $1300 and the convictions were recorded.

