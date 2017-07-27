'Walk before we fly': Landry on Rocky Airport expansion

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry is keen to back council's plan to create an international export hub at the Rockhampton Airport.

She said the planned six-month trial recognised the huge potential of agricultural exports, and was testament to the growth expected from constructing Rookwood Weir.

"With a robust business case and sound economic management, Rockhampton Airport could be well positioned to transition into international operations, particularly given that it already acts as a temporary international airport when troops fly in for exercises,” she said.

"It's important to start somewhere and the vision is solid, but we need to walk before we can fly.

"I look forward to seeing council's proposed action plan to get this happening by next year, and I anticipate this will include plans for cold storage and transport, freight access roads into the airport, partnerships with airlines and an identified market."

Ms Landry pointed to the success of Wellcamp Airport, which in partnership with Toowoomba Surat Basin Enterprise, had worked closely with industry experts to develop a number of initiatives to build export capability and food processing plans around the Darling Downs.

"The short term focus for the council needs to focus on the logistics of freight movement, produce market demand and partnering with airfreight companies,” she said.

"The business case for ongoing exports will need to assess how Rockhampton is currently positioned, link expansion of competitive agricultural production with value-adding opportunities and make sure the right infrastructure is in place.”

"Any exported produce needs to be picked, packaged, chilled and transported efficiently to be economically viable so I am really keen to learn about the types of produce council is hoping to export.

"Once these critical factors are developed into a plan I look forward to supporting the development needs identified in the business case, and if it all stacks up and makes financial sense, assisting with the process of getting customs, immigration and quarantine staff approved.