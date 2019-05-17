Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSH BUDDIES: Marilyn Luscombe and Patty Vogler enjoying the Bouldy Bash
BUSH BUDDIES: Marilyn Luscombe and Patty Vogler enjoying the Bouldy Bash Jann Houley
News

Walk ups welcome to Bouldy Bash

JANN HOULEY
by
17th May 2019 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN asked who Australia's top bush balladeers are, Marilyn Luscombe said, "Slim Dusty, Jeff Brown and our very own Keith Jamieson”.

Mr Jamieson is the organiser of many ballad bashes around Australia, including one this weekend at Bouldercombe, south of Rockhampton.

"My late husband Alan and I travelled to Keith's gigs at Yellow Belly near St George, Cunnamulla, Widgee near Gympie, and to Bouldercombe since it first began,” Mrs Luscombe said.

"I was his groupie and his roadie.”

The bush ballad awards in their home town of Pittsworth, near Toowoomba, are named in her husband's honour.

But Mrs Luscombe doesn't expect her grandkids to take up balladeering any time soon.

"They're into all that headbanging stuff,” she said.

The Bouldy Bash has attracted a record number of 'walk ups' so far.

"Anybody who comes to the Bouldercome showgrounds this weekend can get up and have a go at singing a ballad,” Mrs Luscombe said.

"It's got to be an Australian piece though.”

balladeers and heritage muster bouldercombe
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Does Zeek have The Voice to win?

    premium_icon Does Zeek have The Voice to win?

    News Rocky-raised Zeek Power is set to impress on The Voice

    • 17th May 2019 5:15 PM
    Bluebirds relish high-pressure stakes in FFA Cup

    premium_icon Bluebirds relish high-pressure stakes in FFA Cup

    Soccer Regional winners to face off at Webber Park this weekend

    • 17th May 2019 4:17 PM
    Demand higher than supply in commercial real estate sector

    premium_icon Demand higher than supply in commercial real estate sector

    Property A block in Park Avenue just sold for close to $2million

    • 17th May 2019 5:10 PM
    NZ hockey manager scopes out Rocky in countdown to Cup

    premium_icon NZ hockey manager scopes out Rocky in countdown to Cup

    Hockey Kevin Marr: 'All the facilities you want are here'

    • 17th May 2019 5:01 PM