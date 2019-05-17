Walk ups welcome to Bouldy Bash

WHEN asked who Australia's top bush balladeers are, Marilyn Luscombe said, "Slim Dusty, Jeff Brown and our very own Keith Jamieson”.

Mr Jamieson is the organiser of many ballad bashes around Australia, including one this weekend at Bouldercombe, south of Rockhampton.

"My late husband Alan and I travelled to Keith's gigs at Yellow Belly near St George, Cunnamulla, Widgee near Gympie, and to Bouldercombe since it first began,” Mrs Luscombe said.

"I was his groupie and his roadie.”

The bush ballad awards in their home town of Pittsworth, near Toowoomba, are named in her husband's honour.

But Mrs Luscombe doesn't expect her grandkids to take up balladeering any time soon.

"They're into all that headbanging stuff,” she said.

The Bouldy Bash has attracted a record number of 'walk ups' so far.

"Anybody who comes to the Bouldercome showgrounds this weekend can get up and have a go at singing a ballad,” Mrs Luscombe said.

"It's got to be an Australian piece though.”