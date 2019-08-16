RESCUE UNDER WAY: Injured hiker falls down Main Range cliff

RESCUE MISSION: Emergency services are searching for a fallen walker at Mount Mitchell.

UPDATE 12.00PM: EMERGENCY services have made contact with the hiker and are currently trying to winch the patient out using a harness.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, the patient is suffering from head and ankle injuries.

Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said they are working to get the walker to a better location where the chopper can then retrieve them.

UPDATE 10.15AM: EMERGENCY services are working to find a hiker who fell more than 20m from a cliff in the Main Range National Park.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman, another walker descended from the summit of the Mount Mitchell track at around 8.50am to inform emergency services which cliff the hiker had fallen from.

According to this witness, the fallen hiker was over an hour away by foot and they were unable to see over the cliff to determine their condition.

A Rescue 500 helicopter is on stand-by to assist the fallen walker, with winching capabilities able to lift them to safety.

Two QFES crews are currently at the scene and three firefighters have began to walk up the track with a Queensland Ambulance Services ranger.

UPDATE 8.30AM: PARAMEDICS are also on their way to the scene.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, the walker is one and a half hours into the Mount Mitchell track and paramedics will be coming to the scene via foot.

They are also activating the QAS helicopter for assistance.

While paramedics are still to assess the walker, it is believed they are stable but suffering some injuries.

UPDATE 8.10AM: SES crews are also on their way to Mount Mitchell to help rescue a walker who has fallen down a cliff face.

A QFES spokesman confirmed the walker was on the Mount Mitchell track when they fell.

While fire crews are still on their way to the scene at Tregony, an additional QFES technology rescue crew has been sent out.

INITIAL 7.45AM: A walker has fallen 20m down a cliff face at Tregony and emergency services are rushing to the scene to assist with the rescue.

About 7.30am, fire services received a call reporting the fall had occurred near Mount Mitchell.

Emergency services are currently on the way to the scene.

More information to come.